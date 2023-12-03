RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajasthan final results by 1:30 pm: EC
December 03, 2023  12:58
Congress is set to lose in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta on Sunday said that 12 to 17 rounds of counting of votes have been completed and the final result is expected to be declared by 1.30 pm. 

 As per the trends displayed on the website of the Election Commission of India, the BJP was leading on 114 seats in Rajasthan and the Congress on 69 out of the 199 seats that went to polls on November 25. 

 "Counting is going on. So far, 12 to 17 rounds of counting have been completed. The results will be declared in around one hour," Gupta told reporters at the counting centre in Jaipur. Results are expected to be declared by 1.30 pm, the official added. 

 As per the EC's website, the BSP and the Bharat Tribal Party were leading on three seats each, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on two and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on one seat. Independent candidates are leading in seven assembly constituencies. 

 While polling in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan was held on November 25, the election to Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. PTI
