Rahul's yatra impact? Cong leads in Telangana





He credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for the swing in favour of the party in Telangana.Manikrao told ANI, "Our party head Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge made people understand about our policies. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit has had a great impact. KCR behaved like a king and emperor in Telangana. Congress had given statehood to Telangana and everyone wished that it would become a good state, however, it didn't happen."





"Congress will win more than 70 seats and exit polls also said the same," he added.





Leads: BRS: 17, CONG: 30, BJP: 04

