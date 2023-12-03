RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul's yatra impact? Cong leads in Telangana
December 03, 2023  08:44
image
As the counting of votes in Telangana begins, All India Congress Observer in Telangana, Manikrao Thackeray said that the grand old party will win more than 70 seats in the southern state and exit polls also said the same.

He credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for the swing in favour of the party in Telangana.Manikrao told ANI, "Our party head Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge made people understand about our policies. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit has had a great impact. KCR behaved like a king and emperor in Telangana. Congress had given statehood to Telangana and everyone wished that it would become a good state, however, it didn't happen."

"Congress will win more than 70 seats and exit polls also said the same," he added.

Leads: BRS: 17, CONG: 30, BJP: 04
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trends show BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan leads
Trends show BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan leads

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading over the Congress as the initial trends poured in for the assembly elections in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Warner in Australia's squad for first Pakistan Test
Warner in Australia's squad for first Pakistan Test

Australia opener David Warner looks likely to get the Test farewell of his choice after being named in the 14-man squad for the opening clash in the three-match series against Pakistan on Sunday.

EPL PIX: Arsenal go four clear, Newcastle down Manchester United
EPL PIX: Arsenal go four clear, Newcastle down Manchester United

IMAGES from Saturday's action in the English Premier League.

Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

Votes are being counted in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the general elections in less than six months.

MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the four state assembly elections -- in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances