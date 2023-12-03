Rahul: Accept mandate, battle of ideology continues

Rahul: Accept mandate, battle of ideology continuesDecember 03, 2023 17:28
"We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The battle of ideology will continue.
"I am very thankful to the people of Telangana -- we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," Rahul Gandhi tweets.
The BJP is headed towards a victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Congress is set to form government in Telangana.