RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Politics of India is now 'Modi-fied': BJP
December 03, 2023  16:06
image
As the Bhartiya Janata Party moved towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the politics of the country is now 'Modified'. 

 Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the way Prime Minister Modi has led the party with honesty, dedication and determination is the reason why the party is now bearing the fruits. 

 "The politics of the country is now becoming Modi-fied", he said. 

 Further, launching an attack on the opposition, Trivedi said, "the opposition's caste based politics and polarization, clearly did not work. Their end-moment promises and guarantees did not play well, and now there is only one guarantee in the country-Modi ki guarantee". 

 On party's position in Telangana, Trivedi stayed defiant and said, "Let the final results come out. We have had a good election there as well, and I am sure that our voting percentage must have definitely increased there."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's BJP once more in MP as party bucks anti-incumbency
It's BJP once more in MP as party bucks anti-incumbency

All set to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 19 seats and is leading in 148 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, as per the latest official figures.

What worked for BJP in Chhattisgarh
What worked for BJP in Chhattisgarh

Against predictions by most exit polls that the ruling Congress had an edge in the state, the BJP banked heavily on the charisma of the PM.

INDIA allies shred Cong for poor show in 3 states
INDIA allies shred Cong for poor show in 3 states

With the Bharatiya Janata Party poised for a win in three Hindi heartland states, members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have shredded the Congress for its poor show.

'The lessons have stayed...': Sachin remembers coach
'The lessons have stayed...': Sachin remembers coach

Sachin Tendulkar fondly remembered his childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar

Rajasthan shows door to Congress, BJP back in saddle
Rajasthan shows door to Congress, BJP back in saddle

The Bharatiya Janata Party was cruising to victory in Rajasthan with its candidates winning from 26 seats and leading in 88, while the Congress won from 17 constituencies and was leading in 53, according to Election Commission trends...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances