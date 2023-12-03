Politics of India is now 'Modi-fied': BJP





Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the way Prime Minister Modi has led the party with honesty, dedication and determination is the reason why the party is now bearing the fruits.





"The politics of the country is now becoming Modi-fied", he said.





Further, launching an attack on the opposition, Trivedi said, "the opposition's caste based politics and polarization, clearly did not work. Their end-moment promises and guarantees did not play well, and now there is only one guarantee in the country-Modi ki guarantee".





On party's position in Telangana, Trivedi stayed defiant and said, "Let the final results come out. We have had a good election there as well, and I am sure that our voting percentage must have definitely increased there."

