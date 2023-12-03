RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


People's love for us was visible: Shivraj
December 03, 2023  11:18
Incumbent Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family... I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people's love for us was visible everywhere."

Madhya Pradesh leads: BJP: 145, Cong: 82, Others: 03
Congress seems set for grand return to power in Telangana
The Congress was surging ahead of the ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, leading in 65 seats as counting of votes was underway across the state on Sunday.

4-state poll: Who's leading, who's trailing
As the counting of votes underway in four states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana -- here are how some of the prominent candidates faring.

BJP seems on course for 2/3rds majority in MP
As per the latest figures available with the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 73 seats.

After poll debacle, INDIA leaders to meet on Dec 6
The sources said the opposition leaders would now plan joint rallies that were put on hold due to the assembly elections.

BJP takes unbeatable lead in Rajasthan, Congress distant 2nd
The Bharatiya Janata Party crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with its candidates leading in 114 seats while the Congress was ahead in 68, according to Election Commission trends available on Sunday for the assembly polls in Rajasthan.

