People's love for us was visible: Shivraj





Madhya Pradesh leads: BJP: 145, Cong: 82, Others: 03

Incumbent Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family... I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people's love for us was visible everywhere."