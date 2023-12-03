RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MP, Rajasthan to BJP; Chhattisgarh, Telangana to Congress?
December 03, 2023  08:02
image
So, what did the exit polls say? 

Most exit polls on Thursday put the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in Madhya Pradesh and gave it an edge in Rajasthan while predicting that it was advantage Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

India Today-Axis My India, Today's Chanakya and India TV-CNX predicted a big victory for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. While most pollsters predicted an edge for the BJP in Rajasthan, three exit polls in their upper limit forecast a Congress win in the desert state.

Pollsters also indicated that there was a possibility of a hung House in Mizoram with Zoram People's Movement locked in a close race with the ruling Mizo National Front.

The Congress and the BJP were shown lagging behind in the northeastern state.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

Votes are being counted in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the general elections in less than six months.

MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the four state assembly elections -- in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Why Salman Butt's role with PCB was short-lived...
Why Salman Butt's role with PCB was short-lived...

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz held a press conference to formally announce the immediate withdrawal of Butt's name from the consultancy panel.

Manipuri family beaten up in Delhi
Manipuri family beaten up in Delhi

A man from Manipur, his wife and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people from the same state in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday.

Tough test for BJP, Cong: Stage set for poll results in 4 states
Tough test for BJP, Cong: Stage set for poll results in 4 states

Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the general elections in less than six months.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances