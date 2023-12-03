MP, Rajasthan to BJP; Chhattisgarh, Telangana to Congress?

Most exit polls on Thursday put the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in Madhya Pradesh and gave it an edge in Rajasthan while predicting that it was advantage Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

India Today-Axis My India, Today's Chanakya and India TV-CNX predicted a big victory for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. While most pollsters predicted an edge for the BJP in Rajasthan, three exit polls in their upper limit forecast a Congress win in the desert state.





Pollsters also indicated that there was a possibility of a hung House in Mizoram with Zoram People's Movement locked in a close race with the ruling Mizo National Front.





The Congress and the BJP were shown lagging behind in the northeastern state.