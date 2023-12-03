RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to address BJP workers this evening
December 03, 2023  13:22
image
With the trends giving the BJP a lead in three states in the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address party workers in New Delhi on Sunday evening, approximately around 6:30 pm, party sources said. 

They said Modi is likely to address BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi. 

 According to trends issued by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 165 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh and in 53 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, the BJP was leading in 109 of 199 seats, while the Congress was leading in Telangana. PTI
