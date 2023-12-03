RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Missed the mark': KTR trolls himself on loss
December 03, 2023  21:53
image
With the assembly polls throwing up quite a few surprises, the funny side of leaders and social media users was on display as digs and pot shots galore online.

Outgoing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son K T Rama Rao took a dig at himself as he shared his day-old X post after his party Bharat Rashtra Samiti lost to the Congress in the state elections.

Rama Rao had posted a picture of himself aiming with a gun and had captioned it: 'Hattrick Loading 3.0. Get ready to celebrate guys.'

As it became clear that the Congress was winning, the outgoing minister responded to his own post, saying, 'This one ain't gonna age well. Missed the mark.'

Earlier, the Telangana Congress had shared the picture of Rama Rao with the gun and posted on X, 'Were you aiming for car tyres?'

Taking a dig at Congress' Madhya Pradesh in-charge Randeep Surjewala who had expressed confidence of his party's win ahead of counting of votes, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said, 'Sir, how much sweets has the Congress prepared, please list them all, food should not be wasted. We will send the money through UPI.'

In a post on X, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, 'I'm just wondering... all those resorts booked by Rahul's Congress for their MLAs of Rajasthan, MP (Madhya Pradesh) and Chhattisgarh -- what happens? Will there be refunds? or will they be 'adjusted' for Rahul's next holiday.'

Memes were also aplenty on the election results with many trolling the Congress for their poor showing in the Hindi-heartland states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A social media user also used the video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Indian cricket team's dressing room following the World Cup final loss, superimposing the faces of Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and Rahul Gandhi on Indian players.   -- PTI
