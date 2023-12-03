Mishra among 12 MP ministers to face defeat

As the Bharatiya Janata Party shone brightly in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday registering a huge win in the assembly elections, victory eluded 12 ministers of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, including home minister Narottam Mishra.





Mishra lost from Datia seat by a margin of 7,742 votes to Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti.





Ministers Arvind Bhadoria from Ater, Kamal Patel from Harda and Gaurishankar Bisen from Balaghat are among those who faced defeat.





Prem Singh Patel from Badwani, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya from Bamori, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar, Bharat Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior rural, Ramkhelawan Patel from Amarpatan and Suresh Dhakad from Pohri could not make to the list of winning candidates.





Sisodiya and Dattigaon are close associates of Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Dattigaon was defeated by Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who Shekhawat switched over to the Congress from BJP just ahead of the elections.





Besides, Rahul Singh Lodhi, nephew of former chief minister Uma Bharti, was trounced from Khargapur. Another minister Ram Kishor Kawre too faced defeat from Paraswada.





BJP candidate Imarti Devi, also a Scindia loyalist candidate, lost from Dabra by 2,267 votes to Congress' Suresh Raje.





Sitting BJP MP from Satna, Ganesh Singh, lost by 4,041 votes to Congress' Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha. -- PTI

