Meet Revanth Reddy, the man set to be T'gana CM





Congress has crossed the majority mark in Telangana and is set to dethrone the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government.





After the 10th round of voting, State Congress president and candidate from Kamareddy, Revanth Reddy is leading by a margin of 2207 votes, garnering a total of 32,950 votes so far. Incumbent CM and BRS candidate against him from here, K Chandrashekar Rao is trailing from this seat.





KCR's dream of hitting a hat trick was shattered as Congress' hand stopped BRS' car ride.After graduating from Osmania University, Revanth Reddy was an ABVP member while he was a student.





From being active in politics from the start, in 2007, Revanth Reddy was elected as a MLC as an independent candidate. Later, he joined the Telugu Desam Party.





He won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 percent.





In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won from the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 percent. -- PTI

Congress president in Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy has risen from a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to emerging as a top contender for the chief minister's post in the state as the grand old party cemented its position in southern India with the win in Telangana assembly polls.