Meet Revanth Reddy, the man set to be T'gana CM

Meet Revanth Reddy, the man set to be T'gana CMDecember 03, 2023 15:46
Congress president in Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy has risen from a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to emerging as a top contender for the chief minister's post in the state as the grand old party cemented its position in southern India with the win in Telangana assembly polls.
Congress has crossed the majority mark in Telangana and is set to dethrone the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government.
After the 10th round of voting, State Congress president and candidate from Kamareddy, Revanth Reddy is leading by a margin of 2207 votes, garnering a total of 32,950 votes so far. Incumbent CM and BRS candidate against him from here, K Chandrashekar Rao is trailing from this seat.
KCR's dream of hitting a hat trick was shattered as Congress' hand stopped BRS' car ride.After graduating from Osmania University, Revanth Reddy was an ABVP member while he was a student.
From being active in politics from the start, in 2007, Revanth Reddy was elected as a MLC as an independent candidate. Later, he joined the Telugu Desam Party.
He won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 percent.
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won from the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 percent. -- PTI