Matter of hours now: BJP confident of MP win





Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the elections and said that party form the government in the state with a majority. "We will win 125-150 seats in the state. BJP will form a government in the state. It is a matter of a few hours now," Mishra said.

: "I have been saying this since day 1, that because of the development that has happened in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we are completely sure that the people will bless the BJP and we will form a government with a complete majority."