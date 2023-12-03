RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Leads and trails
December 03, 2023  10:47
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Poonia is trailing in the Amber assembly seat by 921 votes, according to the Election Commission trends on Sunday. Poonia is pitted against Congress' Prashant Sharma, who is leading with 16,100 votes. 

BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena is leading in the Sawai Madhopur seat with a margin of 1,177 votes. Meena, Rajya Sabha MP, is leading with 3,632 votes in one of 19 rounds, according to the Election Commission. 

In the Tonk seat, Ajit Singh Mehta is trailing by a margin of 943 votes. Mehta is pitted against Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Pilot is leading with 8,775 votes in two of 20 rounds. 

Among other BJP contestants who are leading is Subhash Maharia, who is leading on the Lacchmangarh seat with a margin of 198 votes. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra is contesting as the Congress candidate on this seat.
