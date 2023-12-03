RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ladli Behna powers BJP to sweep MP
December 03, 2023  11:58
Ruling BJP appeared set to retain power with a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh elections with chief minister Shivraj Chauhan eyeing a possible fourth term as chief minister, and at the party's headquarters in state capital Bhopal were seen in a celebratory mood as counting of votes for the Assembly polls progressed on Sunday. 

 Election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, whose then 15- month old government, formed in the year 2018 was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to BJP from the Congress.

Leads: BJP: 158, Cong: 68, Others: 04
