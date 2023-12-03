KCR concedes defeat in TelanganaDecember 03, 2023 14:11
KCR concedes defeat in Telangana. "We respect the people's mandate," says the former CM of Telangana.
Leads: BRS: 41, Cong: 63, BJP: 07
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had claimed yesterday that the Congress candidates in Telangana informed the party about them being approached by Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in an attempt to form the government in the state.
