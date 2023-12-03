Gehlot resigns after Cong's rout in Rajasthan

Gehlot resigns after Cong's rout in RajasthanDecember 03, 2023 18:53
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tendered his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra after Congress party's defeat in the assembly polls. -- PTI
