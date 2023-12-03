RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gehlot resigns after Cong's rout in Rajasthan
December 03, 2023  18:53
image
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tendered his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra after Congress party's defeat in the assembly polls. -- PTI
TOP STORIES

KCR sends in his resignation, son congratulates Cong
The results were not as his party wanted but the BRS is thankful to the people for giving it an opportunity to serve them for two consecutive terms, KTR said.

Why Cummins is the captain every team wishes they had
Cummins, in six months' time, has retained the Ashes, won the World Test Championship and the biggest of them all-- ODI World Cup in India.

EC suspends Telangana DGP for meeting Cong chief
The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the suspension of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar for violation of the model code of conduct amid the counting of votes, sources said.

India set to bid for 2029 World Athletics Championships
'India has expressed interest to host the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Youth Olympics'

After Nath, Gehlot rebuff, this strategist guided Congress to Telangana win
Kanugolu had also made forays in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh following a directive from the party's central leadership but regional satraps Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath reportedly were not on the same page as the poll strategist.

