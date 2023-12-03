Election results will echo across the world: Modi

"These results will echo across the world and assure investors globally about India's development potential," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Sunday evening, soon after the election results made it clear that the BJP was winning the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.





Dissatisfaction among youth over paper leak and recruitment scams led to ouster of the governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Modi said.





"In my political career, I always refrained from predictions...But this time, I broke this rule. In Rajasthan...I predicted that Congress would not return in Rajasthan...I had confidence in the people of Rajasthan..."





He added: "I want to express my gratitude to the 'Nari Shakti' of the country. I would often say during my rallies that 'Nari Shakti' has decided that BJP's flag will rise high in the elections..."





'Specifically thanking' the people of Telangana, Modi said the BJP 'will leave no stone unturned in working for them'. -- PTI

