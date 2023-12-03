RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Election results will echo across the world: Modi
December 03, 2023  19:54
image
"These results will echo across the world and assure investors globally about India's development potential," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Sunday evening, soon after the election results made it clear that the BJP was winning the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Dissatisfaction among youth over paper leak and recruitment scams led to ouster of the governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Modi said. 

"In my political career, I always refrained from predictions...But this time, I broke this rule. In Rajasthan...I predicted that Congress would not return in Rajasthan...I had confidence in the people of Rajasthan..."

He added: "I want to express my gratitude to the 'Nari Shakti' of the country. I would often say during my rallies that 'Nari Shakti' has decided that BJP's flag will rise high in the elections..."

'Specifically thanking' the people of Telangana, Modi said the BJP 'will leave no stone unturned in working for them'.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

KCR sends in his resignation, son congratulates Cong
KCR sends in his resignation, son congratulates Cong

The results were not as his party wanted but the BRS is thankful to the people for giving it an opportunity to serve them for two consecutive terms, KTR said.

Why Cummins is the captain every team wishes they had
Why Cummins is the captain every team wishes they had

Cummins, in six months' time, has retained the Ashes, won the World Test Championship and the biggest of them all-- ODI World Cup in India.

EC suspends Telangana DGP for meeting Cong chief
EC suspends Telangana DGP for meeting Cong chief

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the suspension of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar for violation of the model code of conduct amid the counting of votes, sources said.

India set to bid for 2029 World Athletics Championships
India set to bid for 2029 World Athletics Championships

'India has expressed interest to host the 2036 Olympics and 2030 Youth Olympics'

After Nath, Gehlot rebuff, this strategist guided Congress to Telangana win
After Nath, Gehlot rebuff, this strategist guided Congress to Telangana win

Kanugolu had also made forays in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh following a directive from the party's central leadership but regional satraps Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath reportedly were not on the same page as the poll strategist.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances