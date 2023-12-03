RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ECI suspends Telangana DGP for violating Model Code of Conduct
December 03, 2023  18:08
The Election Commission of India has suspended Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar for violating the Model Code of Conduct, sources said on Sunday.

The Election Commission ordered the suspension of Telangana DGP after the top cop met Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy at his residence earlier this morning.

The Director General of Police Telangana along with Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana, Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Revanth Reddy.

"The Director General of Police Telangana opted to meet a contesting candidate out of a total of 2290 candidates and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray, with a flower bouquet at the residence of the candidate when the counting process still underway, along with two or more senior police officers is a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour," official sources said.

Sources at the apex poll body said that the Director General of Police is the head of the force of the State Police and is expected to lead the entire police services of the State by setting an example through his personal impartial conduct. -- ANI
