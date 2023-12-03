RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Counting begins in Chhattisgarh
December 03, 2023  08:16
Amid tight security arrangements, the counting of votes for Chhattisgarh assembly elections that were held in two phases, began on Sunday at 8 am.

Ahead of the counting of votes for the legislative assemblies of four states--Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader, Raman Singh said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in the state with a clear majority.

The results of assembly polls in four states is being considered as the semifinal before the Lok Sabha polls which is scheduled for 2024.

The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46.
