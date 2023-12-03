Congress leads in Telangana





The fate of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties will be revealed as the counting proceeds. A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge by noon.





The outcome of the Assembly elections in the four crucial States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will reflect into the possible political variations that will be seen in the Lok Sabha election in 2024. The polling for the 119-member Telangana concluded on Thursday and it was the last among five states that went to the polls this month.





Leads: BRS: 07, Congress: 10, BJP: 02

The wait is over for the 199 Assembly seats of Telangana that went for polls on November 30 as counting of votes begin on Sunday amid tight security.