RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress leads in Telangana
December 03, 2023  08:27
Will BRS get its third term?
Will BRS get its third term?
The wait is over for the 199 Assembly seats of Telangana that went for polls on November 30 as counting of votes begin on Sunday amid tight security. 

 The fate of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties will be revealed as the counting proceeds. A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge by noon. 

 The outcome of the Assembly elections in the four crucial States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will reflect into the possible political variations that will be seen in the Lok Sabha election in 2024. The polling for the 119-member Telangana concluded on Thursday and it was the last among five states that went to the polls this month.

Leads: BRS: 07, Congress: 10, BJP: 02
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trends show BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan leads
Trends show BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan leads

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading over the Congress as the initial trends poured in for the assembly elections in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Warner in Australia's squad for first Pakistan Test
Warner in Australia's squad for first Pakistan Test

Australia opener David Warner looks likely to get the Test farewell of his choice after being named in the 14-man squad for the opening clash in the three-match series against Pakistan on Sunday.

EPL PIX: Arsenal go four clear, Newcastle down Manchester United
EPL PIX: Arsenal go four clear, Newcastle down Manchester United

IMAGES from Saturday's action in the English Premier League.

Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

Votes are being counted in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the general elections in less than six months.

MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the four state assembly elections -- in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances