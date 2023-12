"Today is the day of the mandate. Salute to 'Janata Janardan'. Best wishes to all the candidates," Chief Minister Baghel said in a post on X.





A total of 1,181 candidates contested seeking a mandate to the 90-member assembly. The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46.





Leads: BJP: 37, Cong: 51

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel trailing from his constituency, Patan.