Congress ahead in Telangana, Chhattisgarh





Speaking to ANI, the senior BJP leader said, "The BJP will form a government with a clear majority in the state. We will have 42-55 seats in the state."





Counting commenced at 8 am amid tight security for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, 119 seats in Telangana and 199 seats in Rajasthan as polling on one seat in the desert state was put off due to the death of a candidate. In Mizoram, counting will be held on Monday.





A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place and only people holding valid passes will be allowed to enter the counting centres, election officials said.





Leads: BJP: 15, Cong: 20

Amid tight security arrangements, the counting of votes for Chhattisgarh assembly elections that were held in two phases, began on Sunday at 8 am. The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46.