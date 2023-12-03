RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong goes past magic figure in Telangana
December 03, 2023  20:43
The Congress on Sunday secured 62 seats, past the halfway mark of 60 in the 119 member Telangana Legislative assembly, and is set to form the first non-Bharat Rashtra Samiti government in Telangana.

The Congress was also leading in two other seats at 8 pm, according to Election Commission's website.

Telangana becomes the second southern state in the Congress kitty in 2023, after it emerged triumphant in Karnataka in May.

Anumula Revanth Reddy, who led the Congress's charge, finds himself a potential chief ministerial candidate.

The 56 year-old leader met top police officials of the state and discussed the security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be held on December 4 or 9.  -- PTI
