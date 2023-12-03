RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Confident we will win: K Kavitha
December 03, 2023  08:36
image
On counting day, BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "We are very confident that we will win again with the blessings of the people of Telangana." 

 As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray in the elections, including BRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao. 

 The BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI. The BJP and Janasena contested 111 and 8 seats respectively in a pre-poll pact/ The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trends show BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan leads
Trends show BJP ahead of Congress in Rajasthan leads

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading over the Congress as the initial trends poured in for the assembly elections in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Warner in Australia's squad for first Pakistan Test
Warner in Australia's squad for first Pakistan Test

Australia opener David Warner looks likely to get the Test farewell of his choice after being named in the 14-man squad for the opening clash in the three-match series against Pakistan on Sunday.

EPL PIX: Arsenal go four clear, Newcastle down Manchester United
EPL PIX: Arsenal go four clear, Newcastle down Manchester United

IMAGES from Saturday's action in the English Premier League.

Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

Votes are being counted in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in what is seen as a semi-final contest ahead of the general elections in less than six months.

MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the four state assembly elections -- in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances