BRS leaders are in touch with us: Renuka





On being asked if BRS leaders are in touch with the Congress party, Renuka Chowdhury told ANI "Of course! Today's politics is like that. They are in touch with us. Sometimes they take away ours (MLAs), and sometimes theirs come here."





Latest trends show Congress inching closer to the halfway mark in Telangana, leading on 58 seats while BRS is leading on 33, BJP on 7 and CPI on 1.





"I had been saying for more than a year because we tapped into the pulse of the public. We understood that a big change is going to come and that is what is happening. Victory is ours, I am very confident. People were tired of BRS. BJP and BRS are one -- everyone understood it. They also understand the dangerous role that AIMIM played.





"I think AIMIM, Owaisi has suffered the biggest loss in this game. People understood the truth behind the wrong step he took at the national level. It is unfortunate because I had always considered him to be an intelligent man. When Congress contests unitedly, no force in the country can stand against us," Renuka Chowdhury added.

