BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore wins from Jhotwara





The 53-year-old former Union minister secured 1,47,913 votes and defeated his nearest rival Abhishek Choudhary of the Congress. BJP rebel Ashu Singh Surpura, who contested as an independent candidate, stood in the third position with 55,159 votes. Rathore is a national spokesperson of the BJP.

BJP candidate and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won the Jhotwara assembly seat in Rajasthan by a margin of 50,167 votes, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.