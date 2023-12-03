RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP wins majority in Rajasthan
December 03, 2023  18:28
image
The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan on Sunday, winning 103 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections took place. According to the latest assembly poll results and trends available on the Election Commission website, the BJP won 103 seats and was ahead in 12. 

The Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of the incumbent being voted out in the state every five years, bagged 58 seats and was ahead in 11. In the remaining 15 seats, candidates of parties such as the Bharat Adivasi Party and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Independents have either won or are ahead. 

Polling in 199 of the state's 200 seats were held on November 25. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Behind BJP's stunning win in MP, Modi's 14 rallies
Behind BJP's stunning win in MP, Modi's 14 rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 14 rallies in Madhya Pradesh during campaigning for polls and reached out to young voters by reminding them of the failures of previous Congress governments on various fronts as he doubled down on...

Cong vows to bounce back in 2024 LS polls; humbly accept mandate, says Rahul
Cong vows to bounce back in 2024 LS polls; humbly accept mandate, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party humbly accepts the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and asserted that the battle of ideology would continue.

Can Shaheen Afridi spoil Warner's farewell Test series?
Can Shaheen Afridi spoil Warner's farewell Test series?

Afridi stated that the team is looking to spoil Warner's farewell series

Revanth Reddy: From ABVP member to Cong CM contender
Revanth Reddy: From ABVP member to Cong CM contender

Reddy faced the biggest challenge of his political life in 2015 when he was allegedly caught on camera trying to bribe a nominated MLA to vote in favour of the TDP in a legislative council election.

How Congress edged out BJP to take on BRS in Telangana
How Congress edged out BJP to take on BRS in Telangana

Factors such as anti-incumbency, voter fatigue, and dissatisfaction among the youth contributed mainly to the poor showing of Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the Telangana legislative assembly election on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances