BJP wins majority in Rajasthan





The Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of the incumbent being voted out in the state every five years, bagged 58 seats and was ahead in 11. In the remaining 15 seats, candidates of parties such as the Bharat Adivasi Party and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Independents have either won or are ahead.





Polling in 199 of the state's 200 seats were held on November 25. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate. PTI

The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan on Sunday, winning 103 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections took place. According to the latest assembly poll results and trends available on the Election Commission website, the BJP won 103 seats and was ahead in 12.