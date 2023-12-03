BJP set to win Chhattisgarh too





In Patan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of Congress was leading over BJP's Vijay Baghel by 164 votes after four rounds of counting of votes.





There will be 18 rounds, a poll official said. Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu was trailing in Durg Rural seat by 1,365 votes against BJP's Lalit Chandrakar after first round of counting of votes.





State Congress chief Deepak Baij was behind by 518 votes against BJP's Vinayak Goyal in Chitrakot seat. Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant was also trailing in Sakti seat by 897 votes against BJP's Khilawan Sahu. -- PTI





Leads: BJP: 55, Cong: 33, Others: 02

The BJP appeared upsetting ruling Congress' applecart in Chhattisgarh, forging ahead in 54 of the 90 assembly seats, while the grand old party led in 34 seats, as per latest information available with the Election Commission.