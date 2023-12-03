BJP, Oppn set for semi-final clash ahead of 2024





However, counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to November 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier.





The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am on Sunday. The polling in five states, straddling the north, east and southern parts of the country, is tipped to set the course of the political headwinds going into the Lok Sabha elections next year.





Votes will be counted for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, 119 in Telangana and 199 seats in Rajasthan.





However, polling for one seat in Rajasthan was pushed back earlier following the death of the Congress candidate.





"All arrangements for the counting of votes in Chhattisgarh have been completed and officials in adequate numbers have been posted for the purpose in all the 90 assembly constituencies," the state's chief electoral officer, Reena Baba Saheb Kangale, told reporters on Saturday.





"The counting of votes will start from 8 am in all 90 assembly constituencies. For the counting process, we have assigned 90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 counting personnel and 1698 micro-observers," Kangale added.

The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024.