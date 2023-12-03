BJP leads in over 100 seats in Madhya Pradesh





Counting for the elections to the 230-member House, held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.





A poll official said postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents. PTI

The ruling BJP was ahead in 104 seats and the Congress in 74 seats as per trends available from counting of postal ballots in elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly.