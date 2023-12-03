RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh, Cong in Rajasthan
December 03, 2023  08:24
The counting of votes of assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 began at 8 am on Sunday. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect all 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. 

Voting was carried out in a single phase.Most exit-poll projections released on Thursday put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to.

 Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party. Madhya Pradesh has been a BJP stronghold for the last twenty years, barring the 15-month tenure of the Kamal Nath-led government when Congress came to power in 2018.

Leads: Cong: 18, BJP: 13

Leads in Rajasthan: Cong: 09, BJP: 20
