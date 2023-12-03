Amid BRS vs Cong in Telangana, a BJP leader defeats KCR, Revanth Reddy

Amid BRS vs Cong in Telangana, a BJP leader defeats KCR, Revanth ReddyDecember 03, 2023 19:29
Bharatiya Janata Party's K Venkata Ramana Reddy emerged as a giant killer by defeating Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti supremo K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy assembly constituency on Sunday.
He vanquished his nearest rival KCR by a margin of 6,741 votes.
Speaking to media, Venkata Ramana Reddy said Kamareddy got recognition as big leaders contested in the segment.
"I feel that I am fortunate to win against those two (KCR and Revanth Reddy). People will vote for you even without money and liquor. I always believe that people are not corrupt, it is leaders," he said.
He further said he considered both KCR and Revanth Reddy as opponents only. -- PTI
