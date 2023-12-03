All eyes on Chhattisgarh: Seesaw between Cong, BJP





Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.





The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent.

All eyes on Chhattisgarh. With early leads by the Congress, it was the BJP which soon took over. Minutes later it was 45 seats each. Now, BJP trails at 40, Congress at 50.