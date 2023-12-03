RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
All eyes on Chhattisgarh: Seesaw between Cong, BJP
December 03, 2023  10:30
image
All eyes on Chhattisgarh. With early leads by the Congress, it was the BJP which soon took over. Minutes later it was 45 seats each. Now, BJP trails at 40, Congress at 50.

Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.         

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent.  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can Bhupesh Baghel hold on to Chhattisgarh?
Can Bhupesh Baghel hold on to Chhattisgarh?

As per date from the Election Commission, Congress was ahead in 35 seats and BJP was leading in 39 seats.

4-state poll: Who's leading, who's trailing
4-state poll: Who's leading, who's trailing

As the counting of votes underway in four states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana -- here are how some of the prominent candidates faring.

BJP crosses majority mark in trends in Rajasthan
BJP crosses majority mark in trends in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in 52 seats while the Congress was leading in 34, according to Election Commission trends available on Sunday for the assembly polls in Rajasthan.

'Don't call me Uncle. Call me Sam'
'Don't call me Uncle. Call me Sam'

Besides his strategic and tactical acumen, it was his amazing personality, quick wit and ability to remain unflustered under any circumstances that stood him apart from almost any leader one has read about or known, recalls Lieutenant...

BJP crosses halfway mark in MP in leads
BJP crosses halfway mark in MP in leads

As many as 2,533 candidates are in the fray, including political bigwigs like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, in a poll that was largely a bipolar battle between the ruling BJP and the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances