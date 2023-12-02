RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ready for discussion but Oppn must...: Govt
December 02, 2023  14:27
Ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, the government on Saturday asserted that it was ready for a discussion on all issues provided the opposition ensures an enabling environment in the House.

As leaders of political parties in Parliament met in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the agenda for the Winter session beginning Monday, opposition leaders demanded English nomenclature for the three bills seeking to replace criminal laws while also flagging issues of price rise, "misuse" of probe agencies, and Manipur.

Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government assured during the meeting that it is ready for discussion on all issues.

He, however, said the opposition must ensure an enabling environment for discussion to take place.

Joshi said the government is fully ready for a structured debate and has requested the opposition to let the House function smoothly.

He added that the government has taken the opposition's suggestions positively.

Joshi said 19 bills and two financial items were under consideration.
Deputy leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the opposition has flagged concerns over the issues of China "taking away" our land, Manipur, price rise and "misuse" of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Joshi had convened the meeting which was attended by senior leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Pramod Tiwari, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Fouzia Khan, and RSP leader N K Premachandran among others. -- PTI
