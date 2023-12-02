Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' earns Rs 116 cr on day one

Ranbir Kapoor has registered his career best opening with Animal raising Rs 116 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the day of its release.





Production house T-Series on Saturday shared the day one collection of the family crime drama, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.





"He has come to conquer all the records #AnimalHuntBegins ... The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi cinema ever worldwide gross Rs 116 crore," T-Series posted on X.





The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.





It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor





Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. -- PTI