RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' earns Rs 116 cr on day one
December 02, 2023  11:50
image
Ranbir Kapoor has registered his career best opening with Animal raising Rs 116 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the day of its release.   

Production house T-Series on Saturday shared the day one collection of the family crime drama, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release. 

"He has come to conquer all the records #AnimalHuntBegins ... The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi cinema ever worldwide gross Rs 116 crore," T-Series posted on X. 

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

OTT: You'll Need A LOOONG Weekend
OTT: You'll Need A LOOONG Weekend

You'll wish weekends lasted as long as weeks after looking at Sukanya Verma's long, long list of recommendations on OTT this week.

Cong, BJP spar after ED officer caught taking bribe in TN
Cong, BJP spar after ED officer caught taking bribe in TN

An Enforcement Directorate officer was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a a government employee, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), said on Friday.

Pushkar Fair Ends On A Dazzling Note
Pushkar Fair Ends On A Dazzling Note

The Pushkar Camel Fair 2023 came to a close this week.

Manushi-Alaya's Bikini Holiday
Manushi-Alaya's Bikini Holiday

Deepika meets friends in London... Raashii prays at Golden Temple... Vicky promotes his film in Kashmir...

Feel responsible to bring back England to where it has been: Buttler
Feel responsible to bring back England to where it has been: Buttler

Ahead of England's first ODI against West Indies, England skipper Jos Buttler said that there is a lot of exciting new talent in the team and he will personally take the responsibility to bring back the Three Lions to the previous days...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances