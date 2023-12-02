RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mild earthquake hits Ladakh, no report of damage
December 02, 2023  10:40
image
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said. 

However, there was no report of any damage, they added. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor occurred at 8.25 am. 

Its depth was 10 kilometres below the surface at a latitude of 35.44 degrees and longitude of 77.36 degrees. Police said there was no information about any damage from anywhere in the Union Territory. -- PTI
