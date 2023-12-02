RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manipur couple attacked by group in Delhi
December 02, 2023  15:48
image
A man from Manipur, his wife and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday. 
 
The police received a call at 2.30 am on Friday from Kilokari village and found that a man had been taken to hospital after he was beaten up. 

The victim, a resident of Jeevan Nagar in Ashram, suffered abrasion on his knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side forehead.

The police learned that the victim, his wife and his sister were dropping a friend home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

"On the way, three strangers, including a woman, accosted them and asked them to help book an Uber ride for Munirka as their phone batteries had run out," a police officer said. 

While waiting for the ride to be confirmed, one of the accused started abusing and insulting the man and assaulted his wife and his sister, the official said. 

"The accused called a few more people to the spot and they also joined the attack," the official added. 

A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police said. -- PTI 
TOP STORIES

Meloni says 'Melodi'; Always a delight, replies Modi
Meloni says 'Melodi'; Always a delight, replies Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to a viral selfie his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni took with him on the sidelines of the COP28 meet in Dubai, saying 'meeting friends is always a delight'.

5-state poll: Lot at stake for Gehlot, Raje, Shivraj
5-state poll: Lot at stake for Gehlot, Raje, Shivraj

The results mark a defining turn in the fortunes of several regional satraps, especially in the BJP, around whom politics in their states have revolved for decades.

39 years on, horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy continue to haunt survivors
39 years on, horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy continue to haunt survivors

At least 3,787 people were killed and more than five lakh were affected physically after a toxic gas leaked from the pesticide factory on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

'Important for Indian players to compete against different footballing cultures'
'Important for Indian players to compete against different footballing cultures'

Spain and Liverpool legend Luis Garcia believes that Indian football can touch global heights if the players are given exposure to different leagues abroad and nourish young talents and coaches methodically.

