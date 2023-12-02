RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED files chargesheet against AAP's Sanjay Singh
December 02, 2023  15:18
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.
 
The prosecution complaint has been filed before a local court under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This is a supplementary charge sheet in this case as the agency had filed about five such complaints earlier.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested in this case by the ED in October.

The anti-money laundering agency had alleged that an accused businessman Dinesh Arora gave Rs 2 crore in cash at the Rajya Sabha MP's residence in two tranches.

Singh has rebutted the claim.

The AAP MP was arrested by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case and was the second high-profile leader after Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, to be held in this case. -- PTI
