Cong to send MLAs to resort? DK Shivakumar says...

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday sought to deny reports he has been asked to bring winning Congress candidates from five states where elections were held recently, to resorts and hotels in Karnataka ahead of the results.





Shivakumar was responding to reports that the Congress high command had asked him replicate arrangements made for 44 Gujarat legislators during the August 2017 Rajya Sabha elections to prevent 'poaching'.





"No MLAs will be going anywhere," he said.





"Nobody has given me a responsibility or called me. I have my own opinion on the poll analysis that is being shown by the media. I am confident that we will win all the states," Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.





Elections were held in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram and the counting of polled votes is slated on Sunday.





Responding to a query on this, Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Congress chief, said, "there is no need for them (MLAs) to go anywhere." He said that some people were trying to get in touch with the winning candidates in Telangana. However, the Congress will manage it locally, he added.





Sources close to Shivakumar said they have not yet been asked to make any arrangements for the stay of a large number of people.