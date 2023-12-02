RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong sends observers to 4 states ahead of results
December 02, 2023  23:00
The Congress has appointed observers to coordinate meetings of its legislature party in four states where assembly election results will be declared on Sunday.

In Rajasthan, the party appointed former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan as All India Congress Committee observers, according to an official statement on Saturday.

'The Congress president has appointed AICC observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party with immediate effect,' it said.

In Telangana, the party chief appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan and K J George as observers.

For Chhattisgarh, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been sent as AICC observers, while for Madhya Pradesh party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been deputed.

'The general secretaries and in-charges of the respective states will coordinate the same with above observers,' AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in an order.

Counting of votes in four states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be held on Sunday.

In Mizoram, votes will be counted on Monday.   -- PTI
