BJP ally Apna Dal favours caste census
December 02, 2023  19:07
Union Minister and Apna Dal-Sonelal chief Anupriya Patel on Saturday said that her party is in favour of a caste census and their allies are aware of it.

"Apna Dal-S has expressed its views regarding the caste census on every platform in the Parliament and in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meetings. Our stand is very clear that we are in favour of a caste census, we want it and our ally Bharatiya Janata Party is fully aware of this," she told reporters in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party members had walked out of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council earlier on Wednesday while expressing dissatisfaction with the state government's reply on the issue of holding a caste-based census.

They had given a notice on conducting a caste-based census in the state through an adjournment notice during the zero hour and alleged that the BJP had been talking about holding it from time to time but shied away when the regular census was going to be conducted in 2021.

Replying on behalf of the government, Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya had said, "The SP members have raised the issue of a caste-wise census. All of them are senior people and know that this census will be conducted through the Central government and our senior most leaders have said they are not against caste census."

"The SP talks about doing a caste census, but it is not in favour of doing so. Therefore, the notice of the SP members deserves to be rejected," he added.

Responding to a question regarding seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Apna Dal-S chief said that her party is in the BJP-led NDA.

"I have come here in connection with an organisational programme. At present we have two MPs in Uttar Pradesh, we have not had any discussion with the BJP regarding seat sharing yet, when it happens we will definitely tell the media," said Patel.

"We are an important component of the NDA and we have fought four elections together (2014, 2017, 2019, 2022) and will fight the elections in an alliance in future also," she added.

When asked whether the Apna Dal-S is making efforts to woo the Muslim voters, Patel said that her party 'has been doing politics of social justice'.

"We have been working for the backward and weaker sections," she added. -- PTI
