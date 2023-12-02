RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ayurvedic syrup deaths in Gujarat: 3 held
December 02, 2023  18:06
image
At least three persons, including two grocers, have been arrested, days after five persons died due to suspected consumption of an Ayurvedic syrup containing methanol sold by their shop in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Saturday.

Two others, who had supplied bottles of the syrup, are yet to be arrested.

The shop had sold bottles of the syrup to at least 50 persons, as per the preliminary investigation.

A five-member special investigation team (SIT) led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nadiad, was formed to investigate the case, said Kheda district Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

"We have arrested Kishor Sodha and his brother Ishwar Sodha, the owners of the grocery store which sold the suspected syrup to the victims. When the duo was questioned, they identified one Yogesh Sindhi as the person who supplied them with the syrup. All three were arrested yesterday (Friday)," Gadhiya told reporters.

Sindhi disclosed the names of Nitin Kotwani and Bhavesh Shevkani from whom he had procured bottles of the syrup before Diwali. The duo, who hail from Vadodara city, are wanted in this connection, he said.

Gadhiya said since the syrup bottles bore duplicate labels of manufacturers and marketers to mislead the people, police have added a section pertaining to forgery under the Indian Penal Code to the first information report (FIR).

An FIR was registered at Nadiad rural police station on Friday evening on the charges of culpable homicide, poisoning, and forgery among others after five persons died in Bilodara and Bagdu villages on November 28 and 29.

The deceased were suspected to have consumed 'Kalmeghasav Asavarishta', sold over the counter, to nearly 50 people by the grocery shop owned by the Sodha brothers from Bilodara village near Nadiad.

According to officials, such medicinal syrups are sometimes misused by alcohol addicts in the 'dry' state of Gujarat.

"While five persons died after consuming the syrup, two others are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad. Another person who was treated at a private hospital for two days was shifted to Nadiad Civil Hospital on Friday evening," Gadhiya said.

The police officer appealed to all the private hospitals to report any such suspected cases that have approached them for treatment.

"Shop owner Kishan Sodha allegedly admitted that he had sold syrup bottles to nearly 50 persons last week. He bought them for Rs 100 apiece and sold them for Rs 130," Gadhiya said.

A Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) has said 'Asavas' and 'Arishtams' are fermented Ayurvedic mixtures which contain less than 12 per cent self-generated alcohol.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Raakhee Set For Grand Comeback!
Raakhee Set For Grand Comeback!

'I was always a reluctant actress. I still am.'

Meloni says 'Melodi'; Always a delight, replies Modi
Meloni says 'Melodi'; Always a delight, replies Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to a viral selfie his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni took with him on the sidelines of the COP28 meet in Dubai, saying 'meeting friends is always a delight'.

5-state poll: Lot at stake for Gehlot, Raje, Shivraj
5-state poll: Lot at stake for Gehlot, Raje, Shivraj

The results mark a defining turn in the fortunes of several regional satraps, especially in the BJP, around whom politics in their states have revolved for decades.

Manipur family attacked by group in Delhi
Manipur family attacked by group in Delhi

The victim, a resident of Jeevan Nagar in Ashram, suffered abrasion on his knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side forehead.

39 years on, horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy continue to haunt survivors
39 years on, horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy continue to haunt survivors

At least 3,787 people were killed and more than five lakh were affected physically after a toxic gas leaked from the pesticide factory on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances