All-party meeting held ahead of Winter Session of Parliament
December 02, 2023  13:03
image
Leaders of political parties in Parliament met in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the agenda for the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday.
 
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had convened the meeting which was attended by senior leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Pramod Tiwari, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Fouzia Khan, and RSP leader N K Premachandran among others.

The Winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

The report of the Lok Sabha panel recommending the expulsion of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra from the lower house over a "cash-for-query" complaint is also listed for tabling in the House on Monday, the first day of the session.  
