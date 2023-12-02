RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


All party meet: BSP wants nationwide caste census
December 02, 2023  17:12
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday reiterated the party's demand for a nationwide caste census and alleged that massive awareness among the exploited sections on the issue was giving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party sleepless nights.

The party raised its voice in favour of the caste census during an all party meeting convened by the government, two days ahead of the Parliament's Winter session.

Mayawati, during an all party meeting called by the government on Saturday, stressed that the In a series of posts on X, the BSP leader also said that though some state governments are trying to half-heartedly satisfy the public sentiments, a true solution was possible only through a caste census at the national level.

'In the all-party meeting today before the winter session of Parliament starting from 4th December, BSP again demanded the government to conduct a caste census in the country. Now that the demand for this is rising from every corner of the country, it is necessary for the central government to take immediate positive steps in this regard,' Mayawati said on X.

Continuing, she said, 'The unprecedented interest/awareness towards the caste census among the people of the country suffering from inflation, poverty, unemployment, poor roads, water, electricity, education, health and law and order and those facing casteist exploitation and atrocities, is giving sleepless nights to BJP. And the Congress is busy covering up its crimes.'

'Although various state governments are half-heartedly trying to satisfy the public sentiments to a great extent by conducting caste census in the name of 'social justice', but its true solution is possible only when the central government conducts the correct caste census at the national level and ensure that people are given their rights,' Mayawati added.

The Winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22.  -- PTI
