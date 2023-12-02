RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
7.4 quake in Philippines triggers tsunami warning
December 02, 2023  21:55
image
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted Mindanao, Philippines on Saturday, reported the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake took place 893 km SE of Manila, Philippines at 20:07:08 (local time).

According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 50 km, with its epicentre at Latitude: 8.56 and Longitude: 126.40 respectively.

'Earthquake of Magnitude:7.4, Occurred on 02-12-2023, 20:07:08 IST, Lat: 8.56 & Long: 126.40, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines,' the NCS posted on X.

Following the earthquake, a tsunami warning has also been issued.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Further details are awaited.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong hopes to buck 30-year-old trend in Rajasthan
Cong hopes to buck 30-year-old trend in Rajasthan

In the last six assembly elections, the state voted the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress to power alternately.

Shivakumar to reach Telangana to prevent poaching of Cong MLAs
Shivakumar to reach Telangana to prevent poaching of Cong MLAs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a virtual meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday and asked them to be vigilant, party sources said in Hyderabad.

Winter Session: Opposition seeks discussion on Mahua's case
Winter Session: Opposition seeks discussion on Mahua's case

The impending expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, three bills to replace criminal laws and a proposed law for the appointment of election commissioners are issues set to dominate the Winter...

State results to decide Cong's position in INDIA
State results to decide Cong's position in INDIA

While some parties including the Trinamool Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party were keen on having early seat-sharing talks, the Congress delayed the deliberations pending the outcome of assembly polls.

Why Sanju Samson holds key in South Africa
Why Sanju Samson holds key in South Africa

AB de Villiers shared insights on Sanju Samson's inclusion

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances