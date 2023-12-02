RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 CRPF personnel injured as bomb explodes while being defused in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
December 02, 2023  12:40
image
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, officials said.
  
The incident occurred in the morning when the security personnel were neutralising the explosive concealed in a Maoist banner found near a bridge on the Indravati river under Barsoor police station limits, a CRPF official said.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of Naxalites on Barsoor-Palli route as part of their "People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week" starting from December 2, a team of CRPF's 195th battalion was dispatched there, he said.

On spotting a Maoist banner and an IED concealed in it near Saatdhaar bridge, the security personnel started defusing it. However, it exploded in the process and caused minor injuries to two personnel, the official said. 

The two jawans are being airlifted to Raipur for treatment, he added.

Search operation was underway in the area, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Veteran vs young turks: Power struggle erupts in TMC
Veteran vs young turks: Power struggle erupts in TMC

The internal party exchange unfolded amid an ongoing purported discord among party veterans, recognised as loyalists of Mamata Banerjee, and the younger generation, perceived as close to her nephew Abhishek.

India eye next-level T20I performance from Shreyas, Chahar
India eye next-level T20I performance from Shreyas, Chahar

The ever-milling modern-day sport does not allow extended celebrations and India, in the immediate aftermath of their T20I series triumph, will have to hit game-mode and treat the fifth match against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday as a...

Was upset but it's not in anyone's hand: Axar on missing out on World Cup
Was upset but it's not in anyone's hand: Axar on missing out on World Cup

India spinner Axar Patel has admitted that he was upset after missing out on the ODI World Cup at home due to an injury and it took him about a week to get over the disappointment and focus on recovery.

Will Assembly Polls Give BJP Simple Majority In Rajya Sabha?
Will Assembly Polls Give BJP Simple Majority In Rajya Sabha?

The BJP holds 28 of the 59 Rajya Sabha seats that will soon face election.

Salaar Trailer: Non-Stop Action!
Salaar Trailer: Non-Stop Action!

If Salaar is just a compendium of violent action, and an overuse of CGI, it would be a tedious watch, sighs Deepa Gahlot.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances