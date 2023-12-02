2 booked for reporting on tunnel worker's family

A case was registered against a local journalist and a vlogger in Jharkhand's Khunti district for allegedly 'obstructing' government work after they filmed the 'plight' of a family, a member of which was stuck in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttrakhand.





The first information report (FIR) was lodged against journalist Sonu Ansari and YouTuber Gunjan Kumar at the Karra police station based on the complaint of block development officer Smita Nagesia and circle officer Vandana Bharti, Torpa sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Omprakash Tiwari told PTI.





"They allegedly created obstacles in government work and misbehaved with the officers," the SDPO said.





In the police complaint filed on November 30, it was alleged that when the two officers visited the worker's house, the two reporters were already there.





"They started recording without verifying the truth. When asked to verify the truth, they created an obstacle in our work and misbehaved with us," according to the complaint.





Tiwari said that further action would be taken according to instructions from senior officials.





"As per the provisions of CrPC, a notice will be issued to both of them and their statements will be recorded. Action will be taken on the basis of that," he said.





Ansari and Kumar claimed that they highlighted the condition of Vijay Horo's family through their reports. In their reports, they alleged that the administration provided the poor family with rations two weeks after the tunnel collapsed on November 12. -- PTI





IMAGE: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrives to meet the 15 workers from Jharkhand and their families after their safe rescue from the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi, in Ranchi on Friday, December 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

