Telangana cabinet to meet a day after results

The Telangana cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on December 4, a day after the votes of the assembly elections are counted.





Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the meeting at 2 pm, an official release from Rao's office said without disclosing the agenda.





Election for the 119-seat assembly was held on November 30.





Rao contested from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy.





In a post on X, Bharat Rashtra Samiti working president K T Rama Rao said, 'After a long time had a peaceful sleep. Exit polls can take a hike. Exact polls will give us good news.'





Dismissing some exit-poll surveys that suggested that the ruling BRS will fall short of a majority in the Assembly polls, Rama Rao had said the Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation will return to power with over 70 seats. -- PTI