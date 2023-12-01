RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Telangana cabinet to meet a day after results
December 01, 2023  23:47
The Telangana cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on December 4, a day after the votes of the assembly elections are counted.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the meeting at 2 pm, an official release from Rao's office said without disclosing the agenda.

Election for the 119-seat assembly was held on November 30.

Rao contested from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy.

In a post on X, Bharat Rashtra Samiti working president K T Rama Rao said,  'After a long time had a peaceful sleep. Exit polls can take a hike. Exact polls will give us good news.'

Dismissing some exit-poll surveys that suggested that the ruling BRS will fall short of a majority in the Assembly polls, Rama Rao had said the Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation will return to power with over 70 seats. -- PTI
