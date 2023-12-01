Six injured as BRS, Cong clash in Telangana's Nalgonda district

Six injured as BRS, Cong clash in Telangana's Nalgonda districtDecember 01, 2023 00:57
File image
Six persons were injured following a clash between supporters of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress in Nalgonda district on Thursday, the police said.
The incident happened after completion of the Assembly polls in Chandampet mandal of the district wherein members of the Congress and the BRS hit each other with sticks resulting in minor injuries to six of them even as police dispersed them.
Those injured include five from the Congress and one belonging to the BRS, a senior police official said. -- PTI
