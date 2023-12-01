RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shivraj evades questions on 5th stint as MP CM
December 01, 2023  20:51
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said his party would pull off a spectacular victory in the state assembly elections, but evaded a direct reply to a question whether he would be the chief minister for the fifth time, as he just said 'Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad'.

His statement comes a day after most exit polls put the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh.

It was for the first time since 2003 that the BJP contested the assembly polls held on November 17 without projecting a chief ministerial candidate.

The counting for the assembly elections will be held on the coming Sunday.

"The BJP is heading for a spectacular majority as the schemes of the central and the state governments have reached down to the people of MP," Chouhan, the longest-serving chief minister of the state, told reporters in Gwalior.

The central government's schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the state government's Ladli Behna Yojana, under which women are being paid Rs 1,250 per month financial assistance, have been admired by people, he said.

"The double-engine government with its welfare and beneficial schemes have won the hearts of the people and achieved progress and development in MP," Chouhan said.

Asked whether he would become the chief minister for the fifth time, he just said, 'Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad'.

On March 17 last year, Chouhan achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving chief minister from the BJP in the country. He broke the record which had been held by former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.

His tenure as the chief minister, however, saw a break as the BJP was out of power for 15 months after the Congress formed the government led by veteran leader Kamal Nath following the 2018 assembly polls.  -- PTI
