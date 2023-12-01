RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex jumps 493 points
December 01, 2023  16:45
KBK Infographics
Among the Sensex firms, ITC, NTPC, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were the major gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were among the laggards
TOP STORIES

Indian student found dead in London's Thames river
Indian student found dead in London's Thames river

The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the river Thames near the Canary Wharf area of east London on November 21 and was declared dead by paramedics.

Animal Review: Ruthless Ranbir Goes For The Kill
Animal Review: Ruthless Ranbir Goes For The Kill

Animal's violence isn't for the fainted-hearted unless you have an appetite for Korean style mayhem, like Sukanya Verma.

SA20 ropes in AB de Villiers as 'Brand Ambassador'
SA20 ropes in AB de Villiers as 'Brand Ambassador'

SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, has roped in former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers as its official 'Brand Ambassador' for the second season.

Controversial trophy photo: Marsh unfazed by backlash
Controversial trophy photo: Marsh unfazed by backlash

Marsh defends controversial act of resting feet on World Cup trophy

India's manufacturing sector continues with robust performance in Nov
India's manufacturing sector continues with robust performance in Nov

India's manufacturing sector continued with its robust performance in November, mainly on the back of substantial easing in price pressures and strengthening demand from clients, a monthly survey said on Friday. The strong performance...

